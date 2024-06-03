Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE BDX traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,053. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

