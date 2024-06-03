Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.15

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
