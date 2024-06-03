Bard Associates Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 893.8% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.59. 350,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.11. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. New Mountain Finance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 115.32%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.