Bard Associates Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,193,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,038,000 after buying an additional 2,233,838 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $14,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 429,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 344,929 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 781,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 410,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,349. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

