Bard Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Free Report) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,049 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of SilverSun Technologies worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Meller sold 56,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $779,138.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 79,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 million, a PE ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.

SilverSun Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $3.27 dividend. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

