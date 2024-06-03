Barclays Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $16.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in UiPath by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

