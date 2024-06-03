Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in May

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,101,200 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 4,551,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

