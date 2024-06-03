Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in May

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,101,200 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 4,551,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $3.87.
About Bank of Queensland
