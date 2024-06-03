Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$136.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.78.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$125.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

