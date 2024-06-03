Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.60

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXYGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 1213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Bank of Communications Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

