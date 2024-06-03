Bank of America Lowers FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $407.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $500.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $437.67.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FDS opened at $404.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.52. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.