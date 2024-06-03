Bank of America Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.48.

SentinelOne Stock Down 13.3 %

NYSE S opened at $16.83 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 27.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SentinelOne by 16.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 25.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SentinelOne by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

