Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Down 6.6% in May

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $485.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.06. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bally’s by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bally’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

