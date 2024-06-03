Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Down 6.6% in May

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Bally’s Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $485.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.06. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on BALY
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What are earnings reports?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.