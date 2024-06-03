B. Riley Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $205.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.71.

DY opened at $179.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $127.31. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

