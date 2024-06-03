B. Riley Boosts Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Price Target to $11.50

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Shares of RSVR opened at $8.04 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $521.15 million, a PE ratio of -804,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 968.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

