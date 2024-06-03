Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up 2.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 3.51% of Axon Enterprise worth $679,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $5.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.36. 175,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,454 shares of company stock valued at $27,404,929. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

