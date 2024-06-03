Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:AGR opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Avangrid by 163.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

