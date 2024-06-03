Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,634. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $4,195,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,543 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $1,583,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

