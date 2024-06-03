Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Up 7.1% in May

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $13.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.54. 2,925,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,756. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.16.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

