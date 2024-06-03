Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 816.20 ($10.42) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580.20 ($7.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 849 ($10.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,264.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 717.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 721.78.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

