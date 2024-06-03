Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Decreased by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 2.7% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $247,740,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after acquiring an additional 255,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,367 shares of company stock worth $55,513,930 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.22.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.80. 191,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,480. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $154.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

