AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZNCF opened at $153.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.60. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $159.84.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
