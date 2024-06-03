AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.04. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 2,297,904 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

