Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASAN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 over the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Asana by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.