Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 13,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $25,246,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.41. 2,944,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. Analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

