Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading 7.3% Higher

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 102,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,338,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARWR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

