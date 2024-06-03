Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Up 10.0% in May

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129,324 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,679,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 152,411 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AACT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 277,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

