Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,040,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 35,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $52,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,186.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,186.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,145. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 506,872 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 185.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 1,082,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,384,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.92. 3,516,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

