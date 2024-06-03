Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $473,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,689.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $473,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at $657,689.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,680 shares of company stock worth $43,580,586. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Arcellx by 292.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arcellx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,514,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcellx by 951.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.