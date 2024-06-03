Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 8.1% in May

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.40. 175,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,555. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

