Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 8.1% in May

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of ABUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.40. 175,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,555. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
