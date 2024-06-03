Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 8.1% in May

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.40. 175,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,555. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

