Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Update

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88,281 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 308,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.4% during the first quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 831,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

