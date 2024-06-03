Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Apollo Global Management worth $59,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.90. 209,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

