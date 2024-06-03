Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,207. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $69.66 and a one year high of $119.55.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

