APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after acquiring an additional 679,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after buying an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $681,257,000 after buying an additional 200,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK traded down $3.64 on Monday, reaching $337.45. 337,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.66. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

