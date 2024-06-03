APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 470,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,712,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $148.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,220. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

