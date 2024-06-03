APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $47.70 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,697,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 26,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.99. 19,282,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,270,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.08. The firm has a market cap of $266.67 billion, a PE ratio of 245.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

