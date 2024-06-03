APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $3.36 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $5,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 414,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

