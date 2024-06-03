APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $2.95 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.55. 150,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.75. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $420,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,340,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $420,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,340,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,782 shares of company stock worth $3,611,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.