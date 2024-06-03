APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $2.80 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $328,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,328,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Shares of EG stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $388.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,586. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.49 and a 200-day moving average of $377.78. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.31 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

