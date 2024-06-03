APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $88,227,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $7,770,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.11. The stock had a trading volume of 112,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,752. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.42 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.02 and a 200 day moving average of $363.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

