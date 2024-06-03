APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 565.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,640 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,454.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.01. The stock had a trading volume of 137,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.