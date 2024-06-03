APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $25.12 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Workday by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 41.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $209.88. 901,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,483,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.