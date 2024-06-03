APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after acquiring an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.37. 481,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

