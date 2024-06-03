APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 213,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,166. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. 3,282,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,118. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.