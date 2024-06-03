APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 263,289 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,164,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.82% of Balchem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,123,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,265,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 402,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,601. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $159.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.59.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

