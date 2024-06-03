Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.38.

APLS opened at $39.25 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,207.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,012 shares of company stock worth $9,608,319. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

