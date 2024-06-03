ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $317.45 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

