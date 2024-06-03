Ankr Market Capitalization Achieves $430.78 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $430.78 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00011853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,293.46 or 0.99977102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00011964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00110281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04374976 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $17,529,340.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

