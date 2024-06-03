Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after buying an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after buying an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,476,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.66. 753,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,777. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

