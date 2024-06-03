Analyzing Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) & OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 0.83% 25.16% 8.14% Senmiao Technology -50.42% -53.30% -28.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 84.0% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OppFi and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OppFi presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Volatility and Risk

OppFi has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OppFi and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $508.95 million 0.71 -$1.00 million $0.06 53.84 Senmiao Technology $7.30 million 1.11 -$3.11 million ($0.45) -1.89

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OppFi beats Senmiao Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

