Analysts Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Target Price at $33.50

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,484,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,405,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,840 shares of company stock valued at $19,386,823. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,037,000 after buying an additional 4,268,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,532,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 518,733 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

